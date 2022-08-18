Read full article on original website
FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH
Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
NHL
Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated
Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
Yardbarker
3 Sabres Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers prospects Othmann, Cuylle, and Garand take home Gold at WJC
Three New York Rangers prospects took home Gold at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton on Saturday night. If you hear the word dramatic being used to describe the thrilling 3-2 OT win by Canada over Finland, I’m not sure that captures it well enough. This year, the IIHF...
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Kyle Dubas Mishandled Rasmus Sandin’s Contract
Leafs’ nation seems to be evenly divided on their opinions of Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Those opinions seem to go to extremes. Dubas is either a genius and a trailblazer in how he builds a team and treats his players; or, he’s the joke of the league and hated by other teams GMs. There seems to be no middle ground.
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel Touched Base Ahead of Training Camp
With the Vegas Golden Knights training camp just a month away, it's time for Coach Bruce Cassidy to start connecting with his players.
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
NHL
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Canadiens prospect Farrell takes big step in development
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL
Czechia, Hauser to Play for Bronze | WJC BLOG
Devils prospect Petr Hauser and Czechia lose to Canada in the semi-finals, will play for bronze. After a 5-2 win by Canada at the World Junior Championship over Czechia, the host team will play for a gold medal over the weekend. Petr Hauser is the lone Devils prospect left in...
NHL
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
NHL
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
NHL
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
