Sublette, IL

WIFR

Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits935.com

House fire in Rochelle

The Rochelle Fire Department responded to smoke inside a home Saturday afternoon. No one suffered any injuries. The incident took place a short time before 1:30 at 216 East McConaughy Avenue. When firemen arrived on the scene, there was smoke inside the home. It was caused by a small fire...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stephenson Co. ATV driver killed in crash

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash. Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Lane around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found the ATV upside down with the driver underneath when […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
BELVIDERE, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car

LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
AMBOY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 16-17

OREGON — On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection with Mulford Road. After further investigation Shkeele Wiggins, 31, of Rockford, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Wiggins was also cited for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wiggins was released on an individual bond with a court date to appear.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Animal Shelter At Capacity: Furever Homes Needed

Many local animal shelters, including Kane County Animal Control, are seeing more animals come in than the facilities are able to adopt out. During the early days of the COVID pandemic when workers were told to stay home, rescue groups and animal shelters reported an influx of people who wanted to adopt or foster an animal.
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision

A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
SENECA, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL

