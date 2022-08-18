ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
The 25th LHHF will be this weekend in Rochelle

The 25th Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival begins tomorrow evening in Rochelle and runs until Sunday for all ages to enjoy. This year's theme is "Through the Years". Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival President Lisa Chrisco says the weekend remains a family event. There is no cost to enjoy the bands and other entertainment.
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets

If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have

On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
Heavy pockets of rain Saturday

We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
