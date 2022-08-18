ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Lima News

Siefker records 4 goals in O-G soccer triumph

COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday

Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Girls soccer: Ottoville gets traction in time

LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
OTTOVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney can’t overcome bad 1st half against Bellefontaine

SIDNEY — The first half of Sidney’s season opener against Bellefontaine couldn’t have gone much worse. The squad played far better in the second half and will try to build off that momentum. Bellefontaine took a 28-point lead in the first half and pushed the margin to...
SIDNEY, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count

Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
WAYNESFIELD, OH
Lima News

Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch

OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
OTTOVILLE, OH
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

Maybe it’s the comfortable sunshine, but we can’t help but notice all the roses in full bloom this week:. Rose: To Greg W. Myers, of Elida, whose idea was used in Sunday’s nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon. The caption reads, “A plugger routinely checks his mailbox seven days a week, ‘just in case,’ even though he knows there is no mail delivery on Sundays or holidays.”
ELIDA, OH
WTOL 11

Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima

LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

NAACP awards scholarships

LIMA —The Lima NAACP recently awarded seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee $500 scholarships, totaling thirty-five hundred dollars. Speakers at the scholarship dinner shared their advice with the award recipients on their next step in life. Scholarship winners were Diante...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Midwest Electric hires operations clerk

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
CELINA, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH

