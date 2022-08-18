Read full article on original website
Lima News
Siefker records 4 goals in O-G soccer triumph
COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
Lima News
Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
peakofohio.com
High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday
Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
Lima News
Girls soccer: Ottoville gets traction in time
LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
Wapakoneta, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Local High School football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t overcome bad 1st half against Bellefontaine
SIDNEY — The first half of Sidney’s season opener against Bellefontaine couldn’t have gone much worse. The squad played far better in the second half and will try to build off that momentum. Bellefontaine took a 28-point lead in the first half and pushed the margin to...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Defiance, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delta High School football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Lima News
Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch
OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Maybe it’s the comfortable sunshine, but we can’t help but notice all the roses in full bloom this week:. Rose: To Greg W. Myers, of Elida, whose idea was used in Sunday’s nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon. The caption reads, “A plugger routinely checks his mailbox seven days a week, ‘just in case,’ even though he knows there is no mail delivery on Sundays or holidays.”
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
wfft.com
Oak Harbor teen receives life-changing prosthetic running foot in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wait is finally over for an Oak Harbor Ohio teen. 19-year-old Zac Moyer is receiving a prosthetic running foot at the Össur and Challenged Athletes Foundation Running and Mobility Clinic. He recently tested out a prosthetic foot, not knowing that he was...
Lima News
NAACP awards scholarships
LIMA —The Lima NAACP recently awarded seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee $500 scholarships, totaling thirty-five hundred dollars. Speakers at the scholarship dinner shared their advice with the award recipients on their next step in life. Scholarship winners were Diante...
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
Sidney Daily News
Midwest Electric hires operations clerk
ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
