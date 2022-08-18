Read full article on original website
NHL
Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated
Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
3 Sabres Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
Maple Leafs’ Kyle Dubas Mishandled Rasmus Sandin’s Contract
Leafs’ nation seems to be evenly divided on their opinions of Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Those opinions seem to go to extremes. Dubas is either a genius and a trailblazer in how he builds a team and treats his players; or, he’s the joke of the league and hated by other teams GMs. There seems to be no middle ground.
New York Rangers prospects Othmann, Cuylle, and Garand take home Gold at WJC
Three New York Rangers prospects took home Gold at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton on Saturday night. If you hear the word dramatic being used to describe the thrilling 3-2 OT win by Canada over Finland, I’m not sure that captures it well enough. This year, the IIHF...
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
Monahan: 'I've got a lot to prove'
MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan is hoping that his injury woes are finally behind him. The 27-year-old forward, who was acquired from the Flames on Thursday, has been rehabbing from season-ending labrum surgery on his right hip that forced him to shut things down in early April. Monahan underwent the same...
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
Three questions facing Florida Panthers
Maurice's impact as coach, potential dip offensively among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How much of an impact...
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN
Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
Canadiens prospect Farrell takes big step in development
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
10 things learned at 2022 World Junior Championship
Canada won the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 overtime win against Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. The dramatic conclusion came eight months after the tournament was initially postponed Dec. 29 following four days of action because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It was the...
Penguins sign College Free Agent Jack St. Ivany
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed former Boston College defenseman Jack St. Ivany. The 23-year-old blue liner agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract, that will count $950K against the salary cap at the NHL level. The Penguins currently have one of the weakest prospect pools in all of hockey,...
