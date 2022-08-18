Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Officials break ground for construction of Sojourner Truth Plaza in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area leaders broke ground Wednesday for a memorial site that’s been decades in the making — the Sojourner Truth Memorial Plaza. Led by the volunteers of the Sojourner Truth Project Committee, the project has grown over the years, from a statue dedicated to Truth to a plaza that will welcome all who come into the city.
clevelandmagazine.com
Life of the Party
The most social of leaders, Jimmy Dimora built a career on connections and loyalty. It helped him turn Cuyahoga County’s Democratic Party into a nearly unbeatable machine. It may also be his undoing. Jimmy Dimora built a nearly invincible Democratic Party machine and had the receiving line to prove...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Cleveland's Ward 5 Festival prepares community for school
CLEVELAND — Fresh cuts, new styles, and that undeniable boost of confidence the minute you hop out of the barber's chair — that's what 182 kids experienced at Cleveland's Back 2 School Ward 5 Festival Saturday afternoon. "The haircut is just the bait to get them into the...
spectrumnews1.com
Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28
AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization’s demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
Cleveland church organization holds peace walk to fight against violence
Inside the four walls of Trinity Outreach Ministries at East 71and Woodland Avenue, Dr. Andrew Clark said his ministry isn’t limited to the sanctuary.
University of Akron brings nap pods on campus to boost students' mental health
AKRON, Ohio — A little more rest goes a long way. The University of Akron believes a rested mind is a necessity, so they have come up with a new innovation enabling students to get some light sleep throughout the school day. While several studies show a well-rested mind...
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
scriptype.com
Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader
When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets concert, City Dogs tattoo fundraiser, Akron's PorchRokr festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Jewish News
TV’s newest judge, Williams Byers, in spotlight – over FBI subpoenas
FBI subpoenas served to South Euclid Municipal Court and to the city of South Euclid seeking emails and other correspondence and documents related to Judge Gayle Williams Byers’ were both unnecessary and “unfortunate,” her lawyer said. Williams Byers resigned on July 31 and began a career as...
Cleveland Jewish News
Doctor of Nursing Practice degree added at University of Akron
The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025. In this program, intensive care registered...
spectrumnews1.com
Jayland Walker case to be first investigated by United Nations group
AKRON, Ohio — The fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers has caught the world’s attention. A new United Nations group will conduct an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. The group was formed following the death of George Floyd at the hands...
WKYC
3News' Austin Love sits down with Marc Roberge, the lead singer of rock band O.A.R. for one-on-one interview
CLEVELAND — They may have sold out some of the biggest arenas worldwide, including Madison Square Garden, but the Buckeye State will always have a special place in the hearts of the members of O.A.R. 3News' Austin Love sat down with lead singer Marc Roberge for a one-on-one interview.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
Gov. Mike DeWine awards millions in grants to police departments across Northeast Ohio
WILLARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday awarded more than $8 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including 10 around Greater Cleveland and Akron. The money comes from DeWine's the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has already doled out more than $37...
Fox 19
4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
wosu.org
Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy
A rally, sponsored by a far-right organization, is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they are skipping the event. The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by...
