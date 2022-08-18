ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Officials break ground for construction of Sojourner Truth Plaza in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area leaders broke ground Wednesday for a memorial site that's been decades in the making — the Sojourner Truth Memorial Plaza. Led by the volunteers of the Sojourner Truth Project Committee, the project has grown over the years, from a statue dedicated to Truth to a plaza that will welcome all who come into the city.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Life of the Party

The most social of leaders, Jimmy Dimora built a career on connections and loyalty. It helped him turn Cuyahoga County's Democratic Party into a nearly unbeatable machine. It may also be his undoing. Jimmy Dimora built a nearly invincible Democratic Party machine and had the receiving line to prove...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide

AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. "In my own family, my grandmother...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Ward 5 Festival prepares community for school

CLEVELAND — Fresh cuts, new styles, and that undeniable boost of confidence the minute you hop out of the barber's chair — that's what 182 kids experienced at Cleveland's Back 2 School Ward 5 Festival Saturday afternoon. "The haircut is just the bait to get them into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28

AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization's demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader

When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Doctor of Nursing Practice degree added at University of Akron

The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025. In this program, intensive care registered...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Jayland Walker case to be first investigated by United Nations group

AKRON, Ohio — The fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers has caught the world's attention. A new United Nations group will conduct an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. The group was formed following the death of George Floyd at the hands...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It's against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s'mores. It's a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there's a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as "A Luxury Nail Affair" and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she's extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
