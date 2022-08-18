Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Driver shoots at vehicle after sideswiping it near I-376 on-ramp in Wilkinsburg
A driver sideswiped a vehicle Sunday morning on Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg then shot at the car, striking its hood, state police said. According to a release from the Pittsburgh office, a gray sedan drove alongside a red Toyota Avalon at 11:35 a.m. and sideswiped the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota followed the gray sedan onto the on-ramp to Interstate 376.
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — 18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope. Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said. The family came together in prayer...
wtae.com
Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glenshaw man dies in Clay Township car accident
One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction, according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident
One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
wtae.com
32-year-old man killed in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating after man attacked on his own property
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man said he was attacked by another man while on his own property in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Watch the report in the video player above. Seth McClarey said the two men came to their door to ask his...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
Pittsburgh police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Zamaire Poole was found safe. Police made the announcement at around 9:13 p.m. Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy. Zamaire Poole was last seen at 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. Poole is 4 feet tall and...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man found shot in Penn Hills, shooting believed to have begun in Pittsburgh
A man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon in an incident that started in Pittsburgh and continued into Penn Hills, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. for a shooting along the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills.
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman dies after crash with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Kennedy Township
A woman died after a collision with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Friday. At around 4:15 p.m., a car struck a PRT bus that was traveling inbound on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township, according to Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph. The passenger of the car, Helen...
