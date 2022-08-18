ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver shoots at vehicle after sideswiping it near I-376 on-ramp in Wilkinsburg

A driver sideswiped a vehicle Sunday morning on Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg then shot at the car, striking its hood, state police said. According to a release from the Pittsburgh office, a gray sedan drove alongside a red Toyota Avalon at 11:35 a.m. and sideswiped the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota followed the gray sedan onto the on-ramp to Interstate 376.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Clay Township car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction, according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died on...
GLENSHAW, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Pittsburgh Police#City Police
wtae.com

32-year-old man killed in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy