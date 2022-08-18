Read full article on original website
North Shore coffee shop Mocha Moose closes its doors
The Mocha Moose coffee shop in Two Harbors has closed its doors. On Aug. 13, the store took to Facebook to announce it had closed. The post did not give a reason for the closing but said it was “not an easy decision.”. “What the future holds is unclear...
FOX 21 Online
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: The Tribute Fest Preview, Aug. 26, 27
DULUTH, Minn. — The Tribute Fest is coming up Aug. 26 and 27 at Bayfront Festival Park. Founder Lou Campbell stopped by the morning show to talk about how the event benefits local veterans through MACV.
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
FOX 21 Online
Hermantown tennis falls to Simley in season opener
DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown girls tennis team opened up their season on Friday, falling to Simley 6 to 1. The contest took place at Laura MacArthur Elementary School. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Cambridge-Isanti.
WDIO-TV
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
740thefan.com
Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Musician Shane Nelson Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Shane Nelson stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Friday to perform some of his original music. Check out the videos and his website for more.
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
FOX 21 Online
Growlers top Huskies 8-3 to claim Northwoods League Title
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies would fall just short in their quest of their first ever Northwoods League Championship on Thursday, as the Kalamazoo Growlers would get the best of them 8 to 3. Duluth would try to make a late comeback as they would score in the...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
perfectduluthday.com
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Curt Wiese
DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with head football coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Curt Wiese. The Bulldogs got their first week of practice out of the way and have their sights on the season that’s just around the corner. Wiese talks senior leadership and his favorite parts about being a Bulldog.
FOX 21 Online
Farmer Doug Honored, Encourages Growers To Donate Extra Produce
DULUTH, Minn. — The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is recognizing the contributions from one local farmer in Duluth. The organization says farmer Doug Hoffbauer has donated more than 19,000 pounds of fresh produce over the past ten years. Farmer Doug says he’ll continue to donate, but wants...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges to help with the November general election. Runners will begin their day by visiting each polling place to make sure election judges are set. They will then spend the rest of the day...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Library Foundation Running Planning Survey
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Library Foundation is asking for people to take part in an online survey that will help them in coming up with a broad-based strategic planning process. The 8-to-10 minute survey will help guide the foundation in deciding what priorities and investments they should focus...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Dedicates Benches in Honor of Community Members
SUPERIOR, WI. — The first benches of Superior’s new “Bench Sponsorship Program” were dedicated to community members today. The program allows people to sponsor a city bench in honor of someone. On Friday, ceremonies were held to dedicate benches to three individuals, including Jean Kioski. Jean...
cbs3duluth.com
Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night
Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
