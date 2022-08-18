Chino Hills man dead after being shot multiple times

A 38-year-old Chino Hills man died after he was shot multiple times on Monday.

Remy Navarro was found lying in a breezeway in the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills, and though deputies took him to a local hospital, he was later pronounced dead, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release .

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com .

