Charlotte, NC

Report: Panthers expected to name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter against Browns

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the first quarter at FedEx Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterbacks were splitting first-team reps as recently as this week, but it appears Mayfield is the Panthers' choice. Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Mayfield had "the inside track" targeting the starting gig, adding it was his "job to lose."

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule didn't reveal much about the quarterback battle but said they wanted to be "thorough" when evaluating both players.

"I think the thing I've said all along is that we wanted to at least get to this point where when we know, we know," Rhule told reporters Wednesday after a joint practice with the New England Patriots. "So, it could be at any point. It could be two more weeks from now. It could now ... I'm not saying it will be two weeks from now. I'm just saying we're just making sure we're thorough."

After being exiled from Cleveland, Mayfield has an opportunity for some revenge come September 11th's opener.

In his final season with the Browns, Mayfield led the team to a 6-8 record, finishing with a 60.5 completion percentage while throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Charlotte, NC
