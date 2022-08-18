Wearing a bright red jumpsuit, a white clergy stole, and wraparound sunglasses, Remington Johnson limped her way to the podium on the steps of the Texas Capitol. A crowd of hundreds had gathered that April afternoon for a Transgender Day of Visibility rally. Johnson, a transgender Presbyterian minister and health-care chaplain based in Austin, had injured her leg in the morning during a flag football game, and she had nothing prepared except the word “speech” at the top of her Notes app. But she wasn’t going to miss her opportunity to take the stage. “I’m limping a bit because I do everything hard,” Johnson told the crowd. “If you’re gonna show up, you better go hard.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO