ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers Reporter Slides Into an Arm Injury at Brewers Game (Video)

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZGFU_0hLSV2yx00

The broadcasters could barely keep a straight face.

Most ballparks throughout the league have a defining characteristic or feature about them: the Green Monster at Fenway, the ivy at Wrigley, or the since-departed home run statue in Miami (never forget).

In Milwaukee, the signature structure is undoubtedly Bernie Brewer’s slide. Located behind left field, the team’s mascot celebrates each Brewers home run by sliding down, and it’s a popular attraction for visiting fans. On Wednesday, with the Dodgers in town, SportsNet LA Dodgers reporter David Vassegh opted to film a segment where he slid down the slide before the game later in the evening. The results? Well, not ideal.

The looks on the faces of broadcast partners Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra really set us up for success here. The two can barely hold it together as Davis sets up the clip, which shows Vassegh going down the slide while screaming “Holy crap! Holy crap!”

But the real kicker isn’t until the end, after Vassegh crashes into a padded wall and clutches his right arm. As Davis and Garciaparra let out belly laughs, the camera cuts to a smiling Vassegh, who holds up his newly-casted right arm.

After the incident, but before the game started, a good-natured Vassegh interviewed Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to make light of the incident. When Vassegh said he was only trying to entertain the viewers, Turner deemed his efforts a success.

“Oh this is gonna be entertainment for years,” Turner said . “I’m sure when this video comes out, maybe we can get it on the Dodger Stadium jumbotron as a blooper.”

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#La Dodgers#Mets#Sportsnet La Dodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter had savage response to Braves’ ice cream reward

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Braves to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
ATLANTA, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

90K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy