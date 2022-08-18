Dodgers Reporter Slides Into an Arm Injury at Brewers Game (Video)

The broadcasters could barely keep a straight face.

Most ballparks throughout the league have a defining characteristic or feature about them: the Green Monster at Fenway, the ivy at Wrigley, or the since-departed home run statue in Miami (never forget).

In Milwaukee, the signature structure is undoubtedly Bernie Brewer’s slide. Located behind left field, the team’s mascot celebrates each Brewers home run by sliding down, and it’s a popular attraction for visiting fans. On Wednesday, with the Dodgers in town, SportsNet LA Dodgers reporter David Vassegh opted to film a segment where he slid down the slide before the game later in the evening. The results? Well, not ideal.

The looks on the faces of broadcast partners Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra really set us up for success here. The two can barely hold it together as Davis sets up the clip, which shows Vassegh going down the slide while screaming “Holy crap! Holy crap!”

But the real kicker isn’t until the end, after Vassegh crashes into a padded wall and clutches his right arm. As Davis and Garciaparra let out belly laughs, the camera cuts to a smiling Vassegh, who holds up his newly-casted right arm.

After the incident, but before the game started, a good-natured Vassegh interviewed Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to make light of the incident. When Vassegh said he was only trying to entertain the viewers, Turner deemed his efforts a success.

“Oh this is gonna be entertainment for years,” Turner said . “I’m sure when this video comes out, maybe we can get it on the Dodger Stadium jumbotron as a blooper.”

