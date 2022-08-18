Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder only bothers Haggerty when he swings the bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Braves' Mike Soroka: Covers 3.1 innings in rehab outing
Soroka (Achilles) recorded no strikeouts and scattered six hits and one walk over 3.1 inning while allowing two earned runs Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett. Soroka wasn't nearly as sharp Sunday as he was in his first rehab start Tuesday at High-A Rome, with whom he struck out eight over four scoreless innings. That said, the right-hander escaped the outing at Gwinnett without any setbacks, doing so while building up to 58 pitches (39 strikes). Soroka will likely make at least one or two more rehab starts in the upper levels of the minors before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the first week of September and taking back a spot in the Atlanta rotation.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
Langeliers ends A's 81-game triples drought in win over M's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern where Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: No longer throwing
Miley's left shoulder did not respond well after a rehab outing Tuesday, and he has been shut down from throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Miley appeared to be nearing a return to the rotation, but he will now be limited to rest and treatment. The setback will likely put Miley's season in jeopardy, though he could ramp back up to take a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins O's in Williamsport
The Orioles added Diaz from Triple-A Norfolk as their 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. Diaz will serve as outfield depth Sunday before heading back to Norfolk. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month, striking out in his lone plate appearance for the Orioles.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Optioned to minors
Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Nunez had filled in as the backup catcher in Colorado with Elias Diaz sidelined. With Diaz back, Nunez will return to Albuquerque after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his brief stint with the big-league club.
Nationals, Phillies to play in 2023 Little League Classic
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were selected to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.,
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
