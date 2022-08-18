Read full article on original website
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder only bothers Haggerty when he swings the bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
Braves' Mike Soroka: Covers 3.1 innings in rehab outing
Soroka (Achilles) recorded no strikeouts and scattered six hits and one walk over 3.1 inning while allowing two earned runs Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett. Soroka wasn't nearly as sharp Sunday as he was in his first rehab start Tuesday at High-A Rome, with whom he struck out eight over four scoreless innings. That said, the right-hander escaped the outing at Gwinnett without any setbacks, doing so while building up to 58 pitches (39 strikes). Soroka will likely make at least one or two more rehab starts in the upper levels of the minors before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the first week of September and taking back a spot in the Atlanta rotation.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to skip rehab assignment, could be activated by end of the month
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 17 of their last 20 games after a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. While the Dodgers boast the best record in the majors (84-36), they may be adding even more firepower to the club soon. After Sunday's victory, manager Dave Roberts...
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
Langeliers ends A's triples drought in win over Mariners
OAKLAND -- Shane Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland's first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday.No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A.JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger's homer, in five innings. Six A's relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL.Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second...
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern where Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
Nationals, Phillies to play in 2023 Little League Classic
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were selected to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.,
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins O's in Williamsport
The Orioles added Diaz from Triple-A Norfolk as their 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. Diaz will serve as outfield depth Sunday before heading back to Norfolk. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month, striking out in his lone plate appearance for the Orioles.
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
Cubs' Wade Miley: No longer throwing
Miley's left shoulder did not respond well after a rehab outing Tuesday, and he has been shut down from throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Miley appeared to be nearing a return to the rotation, but he will now be limited to rest and treatment. The setback will likely put Miley's season in jeopardy, though he could ramp back up to take a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the campaign.
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
Mets' Deven Marrero: Designated for assignment
Marrero was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marrero was called up Monday but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team claimed Yolmer Sanchez off waivers and added him to the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Marrero will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Sent down Friday
Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Sosa lost out on consistent playing time recently and will head to the minors after hitting just .114 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI over 11 games in the majors. Elvis Andrus was signed by the White Sox on Friday and should serve as the primary shortstop while Tim Anderson (hand) and Leury Garcia (back) are on the injured list.
Mets' Tomas Nido: May require rehab assignment
Nido (illness) may require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Nido was expected back for the team's weekend series against the Phillies, though he is not yet ready to return. He's been sidelined since Aug. 13, so he likely wouldn't need a long rehab stint prior to returning.
