Flaherty (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed an earned run on four hits and one walk over four innings Sunday in his rehab start with Double-A Springfield. Flaherty tossed 66 pitches (41 strikes) and generally looked good in the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at Double-A. According to John Denton of MLB.com, Flaherty is on track to return to Triple-A Memphis on Friday for what should be his final rehab start, with the right-hander expected to target around 90 pitches in the outing. If he comes out of that start setback-free, Flaherty would likely be on track to come off the 60-day injured list and rejoin the big-league rotation Aug. 31 in Cincinnati or Sept. 2 at home against the Cubs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO