Legion comes from behind to claim regular season sweep of Memphis

Birmingham has moved its way up the Eastern Conference table over the last couple of months, making progress with some big wins against teams which were well ahead of the Legion earlier in the season. And despite a home loss Wednesday night, the Legion continued that trend Saturday when the team went on the road to square off with Memphis 901 FC for the second time this season.
Rushing attack, defense leads Helena to victory in AHSAA Kickoff Classic

After a breakout sophomore season last year, there were a lot of eyes on Helena running back Jordan Washington to start the 2022 season. And it did not take him long to make his impact felt during Thursday's AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Washington broke several tackles...
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BFR working scrapyard fire on Vanderbilt Road

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a large scrapyard fire Saturday morning, according to captain Orlando Reynolds. The fire was located in the 1900 block of Vanderbilt Road which is in the same area as the SA Recycling plant. Reynolds said there was heavy fire and smoke,...
Suspect still at large after 22-year-old killed in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after an incident Saturday which left one man dead in Wenonah. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham. According to police, officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road...
