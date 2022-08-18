ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS discusses resolving teacher burnout at annual fall retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board began its annual fall retreat Thursday. Board members, teachers and district staff gathered to discuss issues the school district is facing and brainstorm solutions on how to address them. Superintendent Ann Levett said one of the biggest problems is...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Statesboro nonprofit celebrates one million meals donated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Statesboro on Saturday to receive food from the nonprofit organization Feed the Boro. The organization, which started as a way to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need, is celebrating its one millionth meal distribution today. Volunteers spent the...
STATESBORO, GA
NewsBreak
Jobs
coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
WTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: Restaurant and Community Support GA Troops Returning From Europe

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The first couple hundred members of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia have returned from their deployment in Germany. Along with families reuniting, the community is also showing support, serving those who serve the country. That’s always been a goal of Zum Rosenhof, a veteran-owned, German restaurant in the heart of downtown Hinesville, 40 miles southwest of Savannah, where they love to see soldier homecomings.
HINESVILLE, GA
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: Job scams are rising, here's how to avoid them

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Job scams often appear next to genuine employment opportunities. Many fall under the "advance-fee" or "check-cashing" umbrella, where the scammers aim to steal money from you. The scammers offer you a so-called advance payment for your time or expenses. They tell you to deposit the money...
SAVANNAH, GA

