ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers are rolling this morning across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only three days this month have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.

