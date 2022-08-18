Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain continues
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools are starting again in Alaska. Anchorage had its turn today, with a rainy morning as kids were being dropped off or getting off the bus. The Alaska State Fair will start its run with some rain as well. The Fair opens its multiple gates on Friday.
alaskasnewssource.com
A wet start to the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers are rolling this morning across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only three days this month have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s dry start to the summer has been anything but since July, after earlier-than-usual shift to rain
Alaska had its driest June on record this year, but it’s been mostly rainy, especially in Southcentral, since about the first week of July. National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says that’s when a low-pressure system set up over the Bering Sea, causing moisture to flow from the Pacific Ocean into Alaska.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskareporter.com
If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .
“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
alaskasnewssource.com
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair opens this Friday as yet another sign that summer is ending and fall has begun. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said Thursday that while the wet weather has made setup a little more difficult, they are right on track to open the gates at 11 a.m. on opening day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Late red run starting to slow down
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source Fishing Report is typically done by sports reporter Austin Sjong — but for this week’s edition, the reigns have been passed to reporter Carly Schreck, who battled the rain on the Kenai Peninsula. Schreck — like many Alaskans —...
alaskasnewssource.com
Koot's celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Birdhouse
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Updated: 17 hours ago. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
explorebigsky.com
High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers
HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Man taken to hospital...
alaskasnewssource.com
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 18, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report:. Robert Woolsey reports from KCAW on a ruling against the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding troll caught chinook salmon. And KDLL’s Sabine Poux adds to the saga of Cook Inlet setnetters.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
Comments / 0