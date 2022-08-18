ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Rain continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools are starting again in Alaska. Anchorage had its turn today, with a rainy morning as kids were being dropped off or getting off the bus. The Alaska State Fair will start its run with some rain as well. The Fair opens its multiple gates on Friday.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A wet start to the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers are rolling this morning across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only three days this month have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .

“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Late red run starting to slow down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source Fishing Report is typically done by sports reporter Austin Sjong — but for this week’s edition, the reigns have been passed to reporter Carly Schreck, who battled the rain on the Kenai Peninsula. Schreck — like many Alaskans —...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Koot's celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Birdhouse

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Updated: 17 hours ago. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
explorebigsky.com

High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers

HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Man taken to hospital...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Carly's Kenai Fishing Report

SOLDOTNA, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report August 18, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report:. Robert Woolsey reports from KCAW on a ruling against the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding troll caught chinook salmon. And KDLL’s Sabine Poux adds to the saga of Cook Inlet setnetters.
ALASKA STATE

