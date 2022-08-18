ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police to re-release bodycam videos after editing controversy

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItzgQ_0hLSTEQ000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police will re-release videos sent to the Nashville Community Oversight Board. They had been under pressure to do something after two employees muted profanity in body camera videos.

The oversight board found out about the edits when profanity was mentioned in a report but was not on this video.

Nashville COB discusses independent investigation into edited MNPD body cam video

The board has been discussing whether to open an investigation to figure out how widespread the edits were.

Police announced Wednesday they will review videos given to the board going back to 2020 and note any muted words. They will also re-release the videos.

“The police department is doing its best to have a working relationship with the COB,” said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron. “There have been a number of stories talking about cut, deleted, adjectives that just don’t we think accurately portray the muting of four words — three by a citizen, by an officer in an hour-long video.

Police say the two employees involved with editing have been reprimanded, but they did not realize they were doing anything wrong.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Police promised to tell the oversight board about any redactions moving forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting

Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville. Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodycam#Edits#Profanity#Nashville Cob#Davidson County Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Police look for man who went missing over month ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago. Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy