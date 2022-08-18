Read full article on original website
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Wicksburg vs. Houston Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In the first Extra Point Game of the Week of the 2022 high school football season the Class 3A Houston Academy Raiders hosted the Class 2A Wicksburg Panthers. The Raiders dominated the entire game and shut out the Panthers 28-0. Next week the Raiders kickoff region play when they host Daleville […]
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Carroll
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan and Carroll clash in week one in a matchup featuring the biggest schools for week 0. In 2021, Dothan went on to win by two touchdowns, 29-15 at Rip Hewes Stadium. This season the Wolves took down the Eagles 45-19 on the road.
Enterprise hosts Providence for first volleyball game of the season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise dominates first match of the season against Providence Christian three sets to none. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Houston Academy Head Coach: Eddie Brundidge interview GOTN
Houston Co. Health Department works towards making baby formula more available. Nick Brooks and Justin McNelley are live at Northcutt Stadium for the GOTN. Headland is hosting an Under the Oaks festival featuring live music and local vendors. Geneva Co. fugitive apprehended. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Geneva Co. man...
Former Troy Trojan named as Carroll head baseball coach
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark City School System has named a former Troy University baseball pitcher to lead the Carroll High School baseball team. Will Carnley has been named the next head coach of the program as he replaces newly named Headland Coach Brett Birdsong. Carnley has been a...
Submit FNF Scores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you at any of the games tonight? Submit the scores with the form below!. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Brantley VS Luverne Video Clip Reel
Friday night for the Luverne Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs was full of hard hits and some unsportsmanlike conduct in one of Crenshaw County’s biggest rivalries. In-between flags thrown by the referees, and injured player stops, the Bulldogs dominated the score board the first three quarters and with 31 points at the end of the night, claimed bragging rights for the year. The Tigers were able to put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter.
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika. “The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade. “The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love...
Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them. Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
Big name retailers headed to Andalusia
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - What once was the Covington County Mall will now be known as the Shoppes of Covington County. The city of Andalusia announced the details of the development on Thursday. Some of the retailers that are slated to fill the vacant space include Five Below, Marshals, Big Lots, Burkes Outlet and Harbor Freight. Verizon and Firehouse Subs are already located in the area.
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. More News from WRBL While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away […]
Local author to hold book signing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Barbara Alford, a long-time Dothan resident and author, is hosting a book signing this Saturday, August 20. Dr. Alford will be at the Dothan Barnes and Noble on Montgomery Highway signing copies of her new book Just Kate. The book is about a baby turtle’s...
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
