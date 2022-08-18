Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Jonah Hill ‘Hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse on ‘Superbad’ Set at First: ‘Really Annoying to Me at the Time’
McLovin’ originally was McHated. “Superbad” co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg remembered how lead actor Jonah Hill “hated” newcomer co-star Christopher Mintz-Plasse at first on set. Casting director Allison Jones had put up flyers at local Southern California high schools to cast the 2007 teen comedy, leading Mintz-Plasse to audition. “Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was fucking with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,'” Rogen, who also starred in the film, told Vanity Fair as part of the 15th anniversary oral history for the iconic film. Executive producer Judd Apatow added, “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I...
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer Join Forces for New ‘Frozen Planet II’ Tune
Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have joined forces to write a new song for “Frozen Planet II.” The new track will be featured in the debut extended trailer for the highly-anticipated David Attenborough-narrated series. A sequel to the 2011 series, “Frozen Planet II” is a six-episode journey through Earth’s icy regions including the North and South poles, produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. The collaboration on “Take Me Back Home” marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history show. BBC Radio 1 will globally debut “Take Me Back Home”...
Chris Evans Weighs In on She-Hulk’s ‘Captain America F—ks’ Reveal
Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex? During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a […]
Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’
Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
purewow.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Truly Transformed into Morticia Addams in New ‘Wednesday’ Cast Photo
Netflix is sharing a sneak peek of Tim Burton’s all-new The Addams Family adaptation, and it’s safe to say he totally nailed it. Vanity Fair obtained exclusive rights to the first “family” photos from the upcoming eight-episode series, titled Wednesday. The pics (see them here) feature a never-before-seen glimpse of the brand-new actors, who are nearly unrecognizable in their classic Addams Family garb.
Jonah Hill Says Anxiety Attacks Led to Decision to Step Away From Movie Promotion, Public Appearances
Jonah Hill announced today that he will soon debut a documentary about mental health but he won’t be available to promote it — or any of his upcoming projects. While making the Netflix film — titled Stutz after his personal therapist Dr. Phil Stutz — Hill came to understand that he has spent “nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.” As such, he plans to step back from promoting the doc “or any of my upcoming films while I take this important step to protect myself.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wednesday' Trailer Teases High...
thedigitalfix.com
Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
Actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are divorcing after 8 years
More than eight years after meeting on the set of AMC's 'Mad Men,' stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly called it quits.
TechCrunch
HBO Max is removing 36 titles and creators are not happy
In order to prepare for the merger, the company has been silently removing titles for some weeks now. Earlier this month, during its quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max will start showing Discovery+ reality shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network starting September 30. “As...
Mic
Ezra Miller finally broke their silence
After years of alarming behavior, Ezra Miller finally appears to be changing course. In a statement released to Variety, the actor — famous for playing The Flash in DC Extended Universe films and Credence in Fantastic Beasts — admitted that they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” The statement from Miller’s representation comes after a particularly troubling string of behavior has left Miller in legal trouble, concerns by the public, and in jeopardy of losing their standing with Warner Bros., the production company behind the upcoming movie The Flash.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
Bluey: Disney to ‘reevaluate’ censorship after episode didn’t meet guidelines
Disney has said it will “reevaluate” its Standard and Practices guidelines after it received complaints about censorship of the children’s show Bluey.Originating in Australia, the three-season children’s cartoon follows the adventures of its titular character, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her family and finds herself in silly and unpredictable situations. After acquiring the international rights to the series, Disney+ began distributing it internationally in 2019. Recently, fans noticed that one of the episodes in its third season, titled “Family Meeting” – which was apparently about breaking wind – was seemingly left off of the streamer’s platform...
Popculture
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
