ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Reuters

China cuts lending benchmarks to revive stuttering economy

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China cut its benchmark lending rates on Monday, adding to easing measures announced last week, as Beijing steps up efforts to spur credit demand in an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID infections.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy