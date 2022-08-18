ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Kenai Classic Roundtable On Fisheries Held Wednesday At KPC

The Kenai River Sportfishing Association hosted their annual Kenai Classic Roundtable on Fisheries Wednesday afternoon at Kenai Peninsula College’s campus in Soldotna where a panel addressed bycatch and aquatic invasive species. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Governor Mike Dunleavy joined panelists from across the state and Lower 48 including the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and NOAA Fisheries.
Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries

Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
How Much Is Sen. Lisa Murkowski Worth?

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska is seeking re-election in 2022, hoping voters send her back to Washington again after 20 years in the Senate. It looks like she is in a good place to...
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show

I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
Top election officials in a Texas county quit after threats stemming from 2020

Running an election in 2022 is hard. There's all the logistics that go into making early voting, mail voting and Election Day voting go smoothly. And on top of that, election officials have been dealing with a storm of harassment and death threats following the lies told about the 2020 election being stolen. Now, some of these officials say they're done. For example, in Texas, all the top election officials in one county quit last week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's with us now. Hi, Miles.
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
KPB Assembly Amends Code Related To Material Sites

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance amending borough code related to material sites as they have not been substantially amended in over ten years. A subcommittee was formed to review and discuss proposed amendments regarding site permits, applications, conditions, and procedures. Some of those changes include adding the definition of ‘aggrieved party’, removing the term ‘impartial’, clarifying the well-monitoring timeline, defining ‘quarterly’, and adding a ‘definitions’ section.
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair

Farm Family of the Year has deep Soldotna roots

Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. It’s a little late in the season for garlic. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring this garlic to the Lancashire Farm stand at the farmers market, like she usually does.
