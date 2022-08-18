ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Zoom Q&A with MO U.S. Senate Candidate

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

KSNF/KODE — One Missouri candidate running for an open U.S. Senate seat speaks to voters in Southwest Missouri via webcam.

Tonight (8/17), the Southwest Missouri Democrats held a virtual town hall meeting, over the video chat service “Zoom.”

Taking questions tonight was Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

She’s running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, which will be vacated by Roy Blunt.

During the 20-minute session, approximately 30 people joined in virtually to ask the candidate a question, or just listen to what she had to say.

On Valentine’s campaign website, her motto states, “I’m running to put politics aside and put people first.”

During tonight’s Zoom town hall, we asked Valentine how she plans to put that motto into action, if elected.

“I want to be able to work with everybody. I want the Democrats to work well with each other. I want us to be able to cross party lines and start talking to each other. And then, instead of all this stuff where everyone keeps hating each other, we’ve got to be adults and be able to sit down, have fun and talk to each other, because that’s the way we will be able to start working better together,” said Trudy Busch Valentine, (D) MO U.S. Senate Candidate.

During the midterm elections this November, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine faces Republican Eric Schmitt and Independent candidate, John Wood.

