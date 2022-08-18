ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY
WIVB

Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meadow#Police#Pants#Violent Crime#Fulton St
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen dies after being hit by car in Barton

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Barton Saturday night. According to state police, an 18-year-old male died after being hit by a vehicle on State Route 17C, in the Town of Barton N.Y., Tioga County, around 10:20 p.m. Police say the operator of […]
BARTON, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen

Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
SAYRE, PA
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

IPD Investigates Shooting On 300 Block of West Seneca

On Wednesday, at 6:35 AM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 540 W State St, Chuck’s Gas Station, for a report of a male victim inside of the store who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and confirmed what had been reported. The male victim was treated on scene...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy