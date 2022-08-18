Read full article on original website
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Georgia football predictions for 2022 season
Georgia football won its first national title in 41 seasons last year. The Bulldogs are far from satisfied, though. Georgia football hopes to build on that success and win back-to-back in 2022. The Bulldogs look to be in top form as head coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season at the helm. Undoubtedly, Georgia just […] The post 3 bold Georgia football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle
Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
Oklahoma Sooners’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Dillon Gabriel
The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, and a new era of Oklahoma football comes with it. Former head coach Lincoln Riley shockingly left the Sooners in the offseason, as did quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler. To replace them, Oklahoma brought in former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and former UCF […] The post Oklahoma Sooners’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Dillon Gabriel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
Wild fan melee breaks out in stands during Steelers’ win over Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a hard-fought battle during their Week 2 preseason contest. The Steelers mounted an eight-point comeback with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull out a tight 16-15 victory. There were a lot of talking points that came as a result...
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath
The New York Giants were considered by many to have had one of the better NFL drafts this year. Much of that had to do with them drafting defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick. Thibodeaux was an elite pass rusher and playmaker at Oregon. During the Giants second preseason game against the […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans
As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s return gets intriguing update from Todd Bowles
Tom Brady’s return is imminent. Amid a rather mysterious absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pre-season camp, it now appears that the GOAT is going to be back sooner rather than later. At this point, however, the 45-year-old’s actual return date has yet to be confirmed. Buccaneers...
Lions QB Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will have surgery on his right foot to repair a Lisfranc sprain. Rourke sustained the
Eagles: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023
Football season is just around the corner, as the NFL and college football campaigns are set to kick off in mere weeks. For Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of the personnel in the front office, they will not only be following their team this year but also begin to soon scout […] The post Eagles: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. Watt’s future with Cardinals revealed after positive COVID test
A couple hours before the Arizona Cardinals were set to kick off their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was revealed that defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals will be without Watt not only for this game, but also the rest of the preseason. According to the Cardinals website via Twitter, Watt will not travel with the team for next weekend’s trip to Tennessee to face the Titans.
Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2022, Ranked
Fantasy football season is quickly approaching. Seemingly every season, there are a few tight ends worth drafting in the first few rounds. Beyond that is typically a massive drop off in production. This year is looking a bit different though, even though it’s not generally recognized by the public.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
