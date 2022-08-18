ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Georgia football predictions for 2022 season

Georgia football won its first national title in 41 seasons last year. The Bulldogs are far from satisfied, though. Georgia football hopes to build on that success and win back-to-back in 2022. The Bulldogs look to be in top form as head coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season at the helm. Undoubtedly, Georgia just […] The post 3 bold Georgia football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Oklahoma Sooners’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Dillon Gabriel

The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, and a new era of Oklahoma football comes with it. Former head coach Lincoln Riley shockingly left the Sooners in the offseason, as did quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler. To replace them, Oklahoma brought in former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and former UCF […] The post Oklahoma Sooners’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Dillon Gabriel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NORMAN, OK
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath

The New York Giants were considered by many to have had one of the better NFL drafts this year. Much of that had to do with them drafting defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick. Thibodeaux was an elite pass rusher and playmaker at Oregon. During the Giants second preseason game against the […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans

As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

Football season is just around the corner, as the NFL and college football campaigns are set to kick off in mere weeks. For Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of the personnel in the front office, they will not only be following their team this year but also begin to soon scout […] The post Eagles: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
J.J. Watt’s future with Cardinals revealed after positive COVID test

A couple hours before the Arizona Cardinals were set to kick off their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was revealed that defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals will be without Watt not only for this game, but also the rest of the preseason. According to the Cardinals website via Twitter, Watt will not travel with the team for next weekend’s trip to Tennessee to face the Titans.
Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2022, Ranked

Fantasy football season is quickly approaching. Seemingly every season, there are a few tight ends worth drafting in the first few rounds. Beyond that is typically a massive drop off in production. This year is looking a bit different though, even though it’s not generally recognized by the public.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
