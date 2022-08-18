A couple hours before the Arizona Cardinals were set to kick off their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was revealed that defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals will be without Watt not only for this game, but also the rest of the preseason. According to the Cardinals website via Twitter, Watt will not travel with the team for next weekend’s trip to Tennessee to face the Titans.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO