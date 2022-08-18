Jake Corman to host monthly Veterans Service Officer Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman`s (R-Bellefonte) monthly Veterans Service Officer Day is scheduled for this Friday, August 19.

The meeting will take place at his Bellefonte Office, which is located at 236 Match Factory Place.

A member of a local veteran service organization will be available to assist veterans and their families who have questions or need assistance with health care, disability claims, GI bill assistance and any other veteran benefits.

Individuals or family members who need help must schedule a specific time to meet with a representative. Appointments must be scheduled no later than Thursday, August 18.

You can call 814-355-0477 to register.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or Veterans DD-214 for prompt assistance.

