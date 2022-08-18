Jake Corman to host monthly Veterans Service Officer Day
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman`s (R-Bellefonte) monthly Veterans Service Officer Day is scheduled for this Friday, August 19.
The meeting will take place at his Bellefonte Office, which is located at 236 Match Factory Place.
A member of a local veteran service organization will be available to assist veterans and their families who have questions or need assistance with health care, disability claims, GI bill assistance and any other veteran benefits.
Individuals or family members who need help must schedule a specific time to meet with a representative. Appointments must be scheduled no later than Thursday, August 18.
You can call 814-355-0477 to register.
- Why haven’t there been hurricanes so far this year?
- ‘Grease’ returns to theaters for $5 in honor of Olivia Newton-John; AMC to donate to breast cancer research
- Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’
- Weather Visit: Houtzdale Center for Active Living
- Altoona Library hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or Veterans DD-214 for prompt assistance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0