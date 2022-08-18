ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

CBS19

Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Camp Gladiator Trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 8 a.m. Saturday a memorial workout will be held in Tyler for a fallen deputy missed by his community. The Camp Gladiator Trainers will hold a memorial workout at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler tomorrow. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boss the monkey update

Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget. Whitehouse Mayor John Wansley gives us a look at what the new budget will provide for the city, including the new community center. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. Updated:...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together. After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bergfeld Park will...
TYLER, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 teens killed in Alba crash

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
ALBA, TX
KLTV

Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove SUD customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of the Lilly Grove Special Utility District are asked to boil all water intended for personal consumption. Due to break on a 8″ line on FM1638 on the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Lilly Grove SUD # 1740014, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth drinking etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
tjc.edu

TJC Apache Belles Formal Announcements set Friday, Aug. 19

The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

SFA considering affiliation with university system

The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

