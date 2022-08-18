Read full article on original website

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
KLTV
Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new state of the art East Texas police facility will be delayed from it’s proposed opening because of supply chain issues. The Longview police department has for decades needed a new facility to house it’s offices, with the current facility being overcrowded and inadequate.
‘This refrigerator doesn’t belong to him’: Mabank PD searching for vehicle
MABANK, Texas (KETK) The Mabank Police Department released photos on Thursday of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car. Officials said the item was stolen and are warning the public. “It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of […]
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
KLTV
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became engulfed in flames shortly after. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385 on Wednesday. The call came from Mike DeFore, the son of the woman whose home was being burglarized.
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive
FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
2 teens killed, 1 injured in Alba crash on US 69
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were killed in a two-car wreck Thursday night on US 69 in the Alba area. A total of three teens lost their lives in crashes in East Texas this week. Officials with DPS said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on US 69 when it crossed […]
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Frankston PD release identify fugitive wanted in Anderson, Smith County
UPDATE: Frankston Police Department has released the name of the wanted fugitive. Donald Lee Meadows, Jr. is wanted on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, FPD said. Authorities said Meadows is also wanted in Smith County. FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday […]
Over 3 pounds of marijuana, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
KLTV
Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
KLTV
KLTV
Bicyclist dies after being struck by a semi in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers were called to a fatal accident involving a semi-truck and a bicycle yesterday. According to a message from Corsicana Highway Patrol, at about 3 p.m. Aug. 18 a bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor from ACR 3722 onto US 79, where the truck was traveling southwest.
KLTV
Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice due to a ten inch water line break on Farm-to-Market Road 850 East. The notice was sent out due to the loss in water pressure. All customers are encouraged to boil their water before consumption, including: washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
