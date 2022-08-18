ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
County
Smith County, TX
KLTV

Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became engulfed in flames shortly after. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385 on Wednesday. The call came from Mike DeFore, the son of the woman whose home was being burglarized.
CBS19

2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
CBS19

Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
KETK / FOX51 News

2 teens killed, 1 injured in Alba crash on US 69

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were killed in a two-car wreck Thursday night on US 69 in the Alba area. A total of three teens lost their lives in crashes in East Texas this week. Officials with DPS said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on US 69 when it crossed […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston PD release identify fugitive wanted in Anderson, Smith County

UPDATE: Frankston Police Department has released the name of the wanted fugitive. Donald Lee Meadows, Jr. is wanted on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, FPD said. Authorities said Meadows is also wanted in Smith County. FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday […]
NewsBreak
KETK / FOX51 News

Over 3 pounds of marijuana, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Supply chain issues impede new Longview PD building construction

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department has been anticipating the completion of their new building for the past year. However, supply chain issues have impeded the process, pushing the opening date back to early next year. Richard Yeakley with the City of Longview said that the new building was originally slated to be […]
KLTV

Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
KLTV

WEBXTRA: East Texas seeing rise in catalytic converter thefts

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
KLTV

Bicyclist dies after being struck by a semi in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers were called to a fatal accident involving a semi-truck and a bicycle yesterday. According to a message from Corsicana Highway Patrol, at about 3 p.m. Aug. 18 a bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor from ACR 3722 onto US 79, where the truck was traveling southwest.
KLTV

Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice due to a ten inch water line break on Farm-to-Market Road 850 East. The notice was sent out due to the loss in water pressure. All customers are encouraged to boil their water before consumption, including: washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.
