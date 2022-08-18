ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

White Rock Coffee continues expansion with a new store near the Snider Plaza Starbucks

Something is always brewing at White Rock Coffee, the java-roasting empire that started in 2005 at Northwest Highway and Ferndale. The WRC team is gearing up to open its fifth location (if you count the drive-thru only on Mockingbird at Abrams and do not count the barista training center near to the original shop). Owners Nancy and Robert Baker also own three additional operations in Lake Highlands — a commercial bakery, a commercial roaster and a warehouse, we reported a few years ago. (These are not open to the public, but Nancy at the time suggested she could conceive of an eventual catering arm, a thing we’ll follow up on for future reporting)
Sprouts rezoning denied, urban form wanted on Fort Worth Avenue

The Dallas City Plan Commission last week denied a requested zoning change for a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store on Fort Worth Avenue. Vista Property Co., which requested the change on behalf of its tenant Sprouts, can resubmit a zoning-change application. But their request was denied because, members of the plan commission said, the companies were not responsive to their requests to stick to urban form at the corner of Fort Worth Avenue and Hampton Road.
Storm chasers share dramatic footage of flooding around East Dallas

The storm chasing videographer at WX Chasing — where Brandon Clement travels the globe in pursuit of Mother Nature’s wrath — posted video this morning of overnight flooding in Dallas. Video taken near I-30 and Central Expressway shows cars underwater, people swimming in the streets, first responders...
Charges dismissed over 2019 tussle at White Rock Lake Dog Park

Charges against the man accused of assaulting women and kicking a dog at the White Rock Lake Dog Park in 2019 have been dropped. Dale Coonrod was arrested in December 2019 and charged with two counts of assault. Read about the incident, which was recorded in a video that went viral on Twitter, here.
Motorcycle death urges Colorado/Sylvan upgrades, curve has caused crashes

The death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who crashed at Colorado Boulevard and Sylvan Avenue last month is accelerating the urgency for traffic safety upgrades at that intersection. Dramatic accidents happen regularly at the residential intersection, neighbors say. Few have been fatal. Oak Cliff resident Lance Rioux died on July 13,...
This Swiss Avenue mansion built in 1917 is being listed for $2.5 million

A historic Swiss Avenue mansion is coming on the market soon, and its list price is $2.5 million. The two-story mission revival home, built in 1917, sits on a 0.79-acre lot at the corner of Munger Boulevard and Swiss Avenue, according to the listing. Known as the Green House — in honor of former resident W.A. Green, the founder of W.A. Green department store — it was among the recipients of the 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards from Preservation Dallas.
Dallas Arboretum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Dallas Arboretum is kicking off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a quinceañera fashion show, live music performances and more. Events begin 10 a.m. Sept. 10 with the quinceañera fashion show in Rosine Hall. Participants will parade through the garden, accompanied by music played by Mariachi Rosas Divinas, North Texas’ first all-female mariachi ensemble.
Live from the DPD, it’s your northeast update!

Okay, okay. You won’t see Kenan Thompson or Kate McKinnon when officers from the Dallas Police Department’s northeast station go live on Facebook to give their weekly updates, but there will be plenty to learn. Neighborhood police officers (NPOs) will share crime prevention tips and upcoming events in their new Weekly Northeast Wake Up each Monday at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 29.
In praise of rabble-rousers, listen to Katherine Massey’s story

Thank God for rabble rousers. Those neighbors who get mad about one stop sign or a litter-filled alley, and their experience with City Hall launches a full-on vocation. Sometimes the fight leads to justice, like in the case of Marsha Jackson, who moved shingle mountain in South Dallas with the help of environmental activists.
Throw a disc golf to get your steps in, escape to nature for a moment

None other than the New York Times touted the benefits of disc golf in a fitness feature this week. “Disc golf can turn your walk into a workout,” the headline reads. Our nation’s newspaper of record notes what many in Oak Cliff already know. Disc golf is more popular than ever.
Must read: Willie Nelson and Paul English bio with Dallas native David Ritz

An autobiography of Willie Nelson and Paul English, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, comes out Sept. 20 from Harper Horizon. The book was co-written with Dallas’ own David Ritz. Ritz, who now lives in California, went to Thomas Jefferson High School. A biographer, ghostwriter, journalist...
