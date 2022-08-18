Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
White Rock Coffee continues expansion with a new store near the Snider Plaza Starbucks
Something is always brewing at White Rock Coffee, the java-roasting empire that started in 2005 at Northwest Highway and Ferndale. The WRC team is gearing up to open its fifth location (if you count the drive-thru only on Mockingbird at Abrams and do not count the barista training center near to the original shop). Owners Nancy and Robert Baker also own three additional operations in Lake Highlands — a commercial bakery, a commercial roaster and a warehouse, we reported a few years ago. (These are not open to the public, but Nancy at the time suggested she could conceive of an eventual catering arm, a thing we’ll follow up on for future reporting)
advocatemag.com
Sprouts rezoning denied, urban form wanted on Fort Worth Avenue
The Dallas City Plan Commission last week denied a requested zoning change for a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store on Fort Worth Avenue. Vista Property Co., which requested the change on behalf of its tenant Sprouts, can resubmit a zoning-change application. But their request was denied because, members of the plan commission said, the companies were not responsive to their requests to stick to urban form at the corner of Fort Worth Avenue and Hampton Road.
advocatemag.com
Storm chasers share dramatic footage of flooding around East Dallas
The storm chasing videographer at WX Chasing — where Brandon Clement travels the globe in pursuit of Mother Nature’s wrath — posted video this morning of overnight flooding in Dallas. Video taken near I-30 and Central Expressway shows cars underwater, people swimming in the streets, first responders...
advocatemag.com
Charges dismissed over 2019 tussle at White Rock Lake Dog Park
Charges against the man accused of assaulting women and kicking a dog at the White Rock Lake Dog Park in 2019 have been dropped. Dale Coonrod was arrested in December 2019 and charged with two counts of assault. Read about the incident, which was recorded in a video that went viral on Twitter, here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Motorcycle death urges Colorado/Sylvan upgrades, curve has caused crashes
The death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who crashed at Colorado Boulevard and Sylvan Avenue last month is accelerating the urgency for traffic safety upgrades at that intersection. Dramatic accidents happen regularly at the residential intersection, neighbors say. Few have been fatal. Oak Cliff resident Lance Rioux died on July 13,...
advocatemag.com
This Swiss Avenue mansion built in 1917 is being listed for $2.5 million
A historic Swiss Avenue mansion is coming on the market soon, and its list price is $2.5 million. The two-story mission revival home, built in 1917, sits on a 0.79-acre lot at the corner of Munger Boulevard and Swiss Avenue, according to the listing. Known as the Green House — in honor of former resident W.A. Green, the founder of W.A. Green department store — it was among the recipients of the 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards from Preservation Dallas.
advocatemag.com
Dallas Arboretum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
The Dallas Arboretum is kicking off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a quinceañera fashion show, live music performances and more. Events begin 10 a.m. Sept. 10 with the quinceañera fashion show in Rosine Hall. Participants will parade through the garden, accompanied by music played by Mariachi Rosas Divinas, North Texas’ first all-female mariachi ensemble.
advocatemag.com
Shakespeare Dallas finishes 50th season with ‘Hamlet,’ performed by all-woman cast
To finish its 50th season, Shakespeare Dallas will show Hamlet, performed by an all-woman cast. The show runs Sept. 7-Oct. 15, and plays begin at 8 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tenison Parkway. Tickets are available here. “To have an all-woman cast for Hamlet is an exciting step,” says Artistic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Live from the DPD, it’s your northeast update!
Okay, okay. You won’t see Kenan Thompson or Kate McKinnon when officers from the Dallas Police Department’s northeast station go live on Facebook to give their weekly updates, but there will be plenty to learn. Neighborhood police officers (NPOs) will share crime prevention tips and upcoming events in their new Weekly Northeast Wake Up each Monday at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 29.
advocatemag.com
In praise of rabble-rousers, listen to Katherine Massey’s story
Thank God for rabble rousers. Those neighbors who get mad about one stop sign or a litter-filled alley, and their experience with City Hall launches a full-on vocation. Sometimes the fight leads to justice, like in the case of Marsha Jackson, who moved shingle mountain in South Dallas with the help of environmental activists.
advocatemag.com
Throw a disc golf to get your steps in, escape to nature for a moment
None other than the New York Times touted the benefits of disc golf in a fitness feature this week. “Disc golf can turn your walk into a workout,” the headline reads. Our nation’s newspaper of record notes what many in Oak Cliff already know. Disc golf is more popular than ever.
advocatemag.com
Hay Forum literary fest returns to Wild Detectives with chef’s kiss of a lineup
Hay Forum made its first foray into our neighborhood pre-panny, in September 2019. The literary festival returns to The Wild Detectives for the first time next month with a top-notch line-up for fans of fiction, literary nonfiction and journalism. A collaboration with Hay Festival, Hay Forum Dallas is Sept. 3-4,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advocatemag.com
Must read: Willie Nelson and Paul English bio with Dallas native David Ritz
An autobiography of Willie Nelson and Paul English, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, comes out Sept. 20 from Harper Horizon. The book was co-written with Dallas’ own David Ritz. Ritz, who now lives in California, went to Thomas Jefferson High School. A biographer, ghostwriter, journalist...
advocatemag.com
Watch: Police release body-camera footage of S.W.A.T. arrest, man died in custody
The Dallas Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the S.W.A.T. arrest of an Oak Cliff man who died in police custody last week. Paublo Ramos Jr., 53, died after tear gas was deployed into the attic of a home at 221 Starr St. where he was hiding. The DPD...
Comments / 0