Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Beth previews new album with hot "Let Me Be"
Beth Griffith-Manley, aka Beth. The daughter of Motown Funk Brother Johnny Griffith, and a former The Voice contestant, Beth has been active touring with Kem and The O'Jays over the past year, when not performing her own shows. She's a constant worker, and that work has been paying off with a growing fanbase around the world.
soultracks.com
Choice Cut: Brother Reggie hears "Footsteps" on classic Isley classic
DC-based singer and musician extraordinaire Brother Reggie has become a SoulTracks favorite, particularly for his expressive baritone and his interpretive takes on soul music classics. Reggie is readying the third installment of his Undercover Brother series of albums, where he puts his own unique spin on classic and "lost" soul...
soultracks.com
Featured Album: Remastered reissue of "Gypsy Woman" by the King of Latin Soul, Joe Bataan
In the ’60s and ’70s, East Harlem native Joe Bataan epitomized the melting pot of New York City, both musically and culturally. Born Bataan Nitollano in 1942 to an African American mother and a Filipino father, Bataan began singing as a teenager, performing doo-wop on street corners. While a gang-related prison sentence at 15 could have ended his musical dreams, the experience turned Bataan’s life around instead. Six months after his release, in 1965, he formed his first band, Joe Bataan and the Latin Swingers. Combining Latin beats, R&B, and a mix of English and Spanish lyrics, the group was instrumental in establishing the “boogaloo” sound that would become hugely popular over the next few years.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued 'Tiger King' Cats Adjusting to Life in Their New Sanctuary Is Beautiful
An animal sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is sharing the heartbreaking truth behind the hit Netflix show, "Tiger King." The Wildcat Sanctuary is receiving praise all over the internet after they saved several of the tigers owned by star of the docuseries, Joe Exotic. Thankfully, these tigers are now living a much different life.
soultracks.com
A concert celebration of the late Bernard Wright coming
Hosted by: Doug E. Fresh and Fred “Bugsy” Buggs. Performances by: Marcus Miller, Lenny White, Members of Snarky Puppy, Yarbrough and Peoples, Nona Hendryx, LaForrest “LaLa” Cope, Alex Bugnon and more. Musical Direction by: Warren McCrae. Known for his 1985 smash hit single Who Do You...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Siedah Garrett revisits "Man In The Mirror" for Ukranian Refugees
(August 20, 2022) Sometimes careers are about being in the right place at the right time. And sometimes, an artist is so talented that she finds her way to success, even when circumstance seem to work against her. That’s in part the story of Siedah Garrett, an immensely talented singer and songwriter who has quietly played a role on some of the most notable music of the past forty decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
soultracks.com
New EP displays the remixed glory of Marvin Gaye's "I Want You"
(August 19, 2022) 2022 has been a year of the revisiting of Motown classics by mixers around the world. We've been treated recently with fun, creative new takes on several Temptations gems, and today Motown is issuing an EP that features several mixes of Marvin Gaye's iconic "I Want You" by one of the great mixmasters of all-time, John Morales.
A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict
One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]
Comments / 0