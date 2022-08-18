Crestwood Police track down ‘Pokémon Prowler’ accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trading cards

Read full article on original website
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
Schererville police shoot suspect who rammed squad car after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.
Police shooting: 1 shot, 2 in custody after robbery suspects ram police SUV while trying to get away
Authorities said as the suspects were trying to escape, they rammed their vehicle into a police squad SUV and that's when officers opened fire.
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back
An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
Belmont Cragin man offers $20K reward after wallet stolen in carjacking
A man in Belmont Cragin is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who carjacked him.
15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody
OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
Chicago man jailed from central PDC after caught carrying loaded handgun
Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — An American man was arrested in Playa del Carmen Wednesday on drug and weapon charges. In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security of Solidaridad reported the arrest of 38-year-old John “N” from Chicago. John N was transferred to a Playa del...
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
Illinois police say student brought a loaded gun to school in Chicago suburb
Police in Illinois say that a high school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. The incident happened at Wauconda High School when police notified school staff prior to dismissal that there was a possible weapon in the building, according to FOX 32. Shortly...
More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast identified
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. On Sunday morning, Cook County medical...
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
