Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Anti-semitic threats made towards judge, place of worship

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
The search of Mar-a-Lago has created a lot of backlash from the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Now threats are being made against Florida Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the Palm Beach Gardens judge who was responsible for signing off on the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.

"Pretty much immediately after news broke of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, we began investigating the extremist basis that we routinely monitor," said Ben Popp, an investigative researcher with the Anti-Defamation League's Center of Extremism. "Not only does this affect Judge Reinhart and his family, as his children have also been threatened online, but it affects his entire community."

His place of worship canceled its Friday night Shabbat service because of a number of those threats.

"This online rhetoric can very easily translate into real-world physical violence if we're not prepared," said Popp.

Popp said they've seen threats throughout social media platforms against the judge, as well as involving him with what they say are anti-semitic conspiracy theories .

"We always have to be prepared to meet that threat and understand exactly what's out there," said Popp.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said the department "is aware of the threats and we are currently working with our federal partners."

In a police department report from Aug. 9, a day after the search on Mar-a-Lago, the judge's place of worship reported 78 obscene or harassing calls.

The report mentions the place of worship requested police for extra patrols, as well as any further assistance in case "unwanted guests show up at the location."

