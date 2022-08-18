ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral woman crashes vehicle into park picnic table during hit and run

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfzpJ_0hLSN0MT00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after crashing her car into a park picnic table, attempting to hit another person.

Cape Coral Police arrived at the Rosen Park Marina after reports of a vehicle driving at high speed running into a person sitting on a table.

Witnesses provided video evidence showing a blue Mazda 6 driving recklessly around the back side of the park. The engine began revving up, and the tires were squealing as the car made its way towards the park’s entrance.

Officers could hear a voice saying, “I hope you die” before the vehicle accelerated and crashed right into a picnic table where another individual was sitting. The table was detached from the concrete it had been bolted to following the collision.

Following the crash, the woman who was driving exited the car and began yelling and pushing the victim. However, she would leave the scene before the police arrived.

Authorities were able to track down the vehicle in the area after finding the same make and model with front-end damage. After locating the owner of the car, police matched her up to the woman seen in the video.

Yazmin Pasley, 18, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, hit and run, and reckless driving.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

DUI suspect with two pistols in Ford Mustang arrested after crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A drunk driving suspect with two pistols in his Ford Mustang was arrested after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was called at 3 p.m. Thursday to investigate a crash involving the red Ford Mustang and a black Peterbilt semi with North Carolina plates on I-75 at Mile Marker 326. Charles Michael Benitez, 28, of Cape Coral, was still seated in the driver’s seat of the Mustang when the first trooper arrived on the scene. Benitez’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two teens going 120 mph on I-75 facing charges, crash into deputy

A deputy is hurt and two 15-year-old girls are facing felony charges following a pursuit on I-75 Friday in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is charged with fleeing and eluding driving without a valid license, and speeding. And, the teen in the passenger seat is charged with grand theft auto.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Picnic Table#Cape Coral Police
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies investigating stranger danger incident at bus stop

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who approached a student at a bus stop on Tuesday. The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri at around 7 a.m. when the man pulled up in a vehicle and told the girl her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
WINKNEWS.com

Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday

An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she’s responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy