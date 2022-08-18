Cape Coral woman crashes vehicle into park picnic table during hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after crashing her car into a park picnic table, attempting to hit another person.

Cape Coral Police arrived at the Rosen Park Marina after reports of a vehicle driving at high speed running into a person sitting on a table.

Witnesses provided video evidence showing a blue Mazda 6 driving recklessly around the back side of the park. The engine began revving up, and the tires were squealing as the car made its way towards the park’s entrance.

Officers could hear a voice saying, “I hope you die” before the vehicle accelerated and crashed right into a picnic table where another individual was sitting. The table was detached from the concrete it had been bolted to following the collision.

Following the crash, the woman who was driving exited the car and began yelling and pushing the victim. However, she would leave the scene before the police arrived.

Authorities were able to track down the vehicle in the area after finding the same make and model with front-end damage. After locating the owner of the car, police matched her up to the woman seen in the video.

Yazmin Pasley, 18, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, hit and run, and reckless driving.