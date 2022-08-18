ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Oakland boxer ‘Dynamite’ David Lopez set for second pro fight

By Jason Dumas
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoisP_0hLSMlX200

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A little over a year ago, KRON4 introduced you to David Lopez — an Oakland native who became one of the youngest to ever sign a pro contract with Mayweather Promotions.

Oakland teen signs pro boxing contract with Mayweather Promotions

Lopez, 18, is now 1-0, 1 KO and has his second career fight next weekend in Orlando, Fla. against John Birdsong. KRON4 caught up with Lopez to see how he’s been preparing for that fight and how his career has been over the past year.

Lopez notched an amateur record of 34-4. He trains out of Lightning’s Boxing Club in Oakland. According to his Mayweather Promotions bio, Lopez is of Black and Filipino heritage. His great-grandfather was a professional boxer in the Philippines back in the 1920s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
KRON4 News

4 wounded in Oakland shootings since Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three men and a female victim suffered wounds in separate shootings since Sunday in Oakland, police said. The latest shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, and someone called to say a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Señor Sisig to open new location at Ferry Building in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A popular Filipino fusion spot is opening another location in the Bay Area. Señor Sisig will open at the Ferry Building on Wednesday, Aug. 24. After starting off as a food truck in 2010, Señor Sisig is set to have three brick-and-mortar locations: two in San Francisco and one in Oakland. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Philippines#Dynamite#Kron#Combat#Sports#Kron4#Lightning S Boxing Club#Mayweather Promotions Bio#Filipino#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley Pride coming to San Jose this weekend

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Silicon Valley Pride festival and parade is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend. The festival will be held in Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Aug. 27 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon-6 p.m. A parade will be held 10:30 a.m.-noon on North Market Street from West Julian […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist killed in ‘senseless’ slaying Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the killing Sunday of a woman in the Asian community “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters late Monday afternoon on the fatal shooting. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue as […]
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Police staffing concerns in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – City officials in San Jose say the police department is in desperate need of more officers. KRON4 spoke to officials on how this is impacting the city. One council member says the average response time for a burglary or assault is roughly 22 minutes. She says that’s too long for […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police to provide 24-hour patrols in Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department will provide 24-hour patrols in the Little Saigon neighborhood, which has been plagued by violent crime in recent months. On Sunday, Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was killed in a botched robbery attempt in Little Saigon. The department said it will be conducting several operations while on […]
KRON4 News

Video: Fire at Oakland homeless encampment

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is working at putting out a blaze at the Wood Street homeless encampment, according to California Highway Patrol. A “large amount of smoke” was reported in the area at 7:31 a.m. This particular encampment has had several recent fires. One on July 11 filled the East Bay air […]
KRON4 News

Controversial homeless camp in Sausalito cleared out

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — City leaders are moving forward with new plans for a homeless camp in Sausalito that was recently cleared out. Back in 2020, the homeless camp formed about a mile long. Six months ago, the City of Sausalito declared a state of emergency over the camp. The camp grew and eventually, the […]
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating after a San Rafael police officer was caught on camera dropping off a man suffering from homelessness and mental illness in San Francisco’s Richmond District. KRON4 spoke with the city attorney and obtained the video, which you can see above. “San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mini Cooper catches on fire on I-880 in Fremont, crews respond

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway I-880 going southbound in Fremont, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The fire happened north of Stevenson Boulevard where a Mini Cooper caught on fire. As of 2:05 p.m., traffic has been limited to two lanes on the highway. CHP said […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy