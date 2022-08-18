Oakland boxer ‘Dynamite’ David Lopez set for second pro fight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A little over a year ago, KRON4 introduced you to David Lopez — an Oakland native who became one of the youngest to ever sign a pro contract with Mayweather Promotions.

Lopez, 18, is now 1-0, 1 KO and has his second career fight next weekend in Orlando, Fla. against John Birdsong. KRON4 caught up with Lopez to see how he’s been preparing for that fight and how his career has been over the past year.

Lopez notched an amateur record of 34-4. He trains out of Lightning’s Boxing Club in Oakland. According to his Mayweather Promotions bio, Lopez is of Black and Filipino heritage. His great-grandfather was a professional boxer in the Philippines back in the 1920s.

