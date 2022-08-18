BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone. “We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.

