WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 20th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football week one wraps up with a showdown at Carson Park as Eau Claire Regis hosts the Prescott Cardinals. Plus, women’s prep tennis is underway as Eau Claire Memorial hosts their invite.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for August 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 1 of Prep Football kicks off with Chippewa Falls vs Holmen, Menomonie vs Rice Lake, Hudson vs. Marshfield, River Falls vs Wisconsin Rapids (Lincoln), and Elk Mound vs Spooner. Somerset High honors their late head coach Bruce Larson. 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth takes on West Fargo. Green Bay preseason previews and Brewers take on the Dodgers.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
WEAU-TV 13
10th annual Cop on a Rooftop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday. Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
WEAU-TV 13
62nd Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 62nd Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show was in Chippewa Falls this weekend. Dogs and their owners competed in rally and obedience, conformation, the barn hunt and junior showmanship events. Community members were able to see and learn about different dog breed, while watching...
WEAU-TV 13
Golf Outing benefits Boys & Girls Club
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Golfers hit the links in the Chippewa Valley Friday for a good cause. F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted a Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. After raising nearly $10,000 last year, Friday’s event was sold out.
WEAU-TV 13
BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone. “We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.
WEAU-TV 13
Hundreds came out to the Team Hope Walk/Run for Huntington’s Disease awareness and fundraising
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Huntington’s Disease is a genetic condition impacting families in the Chippewa Valley and all around the country. The Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run event brought community members impacted by the disease together to walk to raise awareness and fundraise for a cure to the genetic disease.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo allows community to learn about different pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Exposition Center hosed the Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo, showing off a variety different animals. From birds, to snakes, to rats and more, a variety of animals were at the expo, where community members could learn about, and even take home some of the pets.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
