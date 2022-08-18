ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

SBA chief to Hawaii’s small businesses: We’re here to help

Experts say law enforcement officers are coming under more scrutiny and stress. EMS director: 'Please pray' for paramedic critically injured in apparent ambulance explosion. A patient is dead and a paramedic critically injured after the incident in Kailua on Wednesday night. Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage

HNN News Brief (Aug. 23, 2022) Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage

Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime#Maui Police Department#Haiku
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island food distributor to pay $90,000 for discrimination lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island Food distributor will pay $90,000 to resolve a discrimination lawsuit, a federal agency announced on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Suisan Company. According to the lawsuit, an African American warehouse employee at Suisan was subjected to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

What is your bug dance as things heat up and they come in swarms!. Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday. HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki

"We’re around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we’re proposing.”. Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting

Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard explains...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy