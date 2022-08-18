Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify knife-wielding suspect who ‘rapidly’ approached officer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man “rapidly” approached police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo, Hawaii Island police said. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian. Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui foodbank seeks community kokua in filing the shelves, feeding families
EMS director: 'Please pray' for paramedic critically injured in apparent ambulance explosion. A patient is dead and a paramedic critically injured after the incident in Kailua on Wednesday night. Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend nearly 8 years ago. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bernard Brown is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
SBA chief to Hawaii’s small businesses: We’re here to help
Experts say law enforcement officers are coming under more scrutiny and stress. EMS director: 'Please pray' for paramedic critically injured in apparent ambulance explosion. A patient is dead and a paramedic critically injured after the incident in Kailua on Wednesday night. Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii suspect’s illness delays court appearance in brutal 1982 cold case murder
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez. The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week. Ramirez is accused of raping and fatally stabbing 15-year-old Karen Stitt nearly 40...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage
HNN News Brief (Aug. 23, 2022) Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend nearly 8 years ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury deliberations are underway in a murder trial on Maui. Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014. Prosecutors and Brown’s defense attorney made their final arguments to the jury Wednesday morning. The mother of three was last...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island food distributor to pay $90,000 for discrimination lawsuit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island Food distributor will pay $90,000 to resolve a discrimination lawsuit, a federal agency announced on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Suisan Company. According to the lawsuit, an African American warehouse employee at Suisan was subjected to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
What is your bug dance as things heat up and they come in swarms!. Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday. HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 127: Hawaii mom turns her grief into a chance to help other families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makakilo mother is on a mission to help families in Hawaii whose lives are touched by DIPG or childhood brain cancer. Michela Haywood joins us on “Muthaship” this week. She is the founder of Kaylan Strong’s Fight Like a Warrior Foundation. She created the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: This program helps reverse heart disease, other health conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are so many different diets out there, but Straub Medical Center offers a comprehensive program that is proven to reverse heart disease and other health conditions through lifestyle changes. Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works. For more health...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
"We’re around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we’re proposing.”. Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting
Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard explains...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
Comments / 1