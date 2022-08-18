ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers offer millions to settle lawsuit with City of Santa Clara

By Justin Campbell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCLmI_0hLSMKtX00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are offering millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit with the City of Santa Clara over who operates Levi’s Stadium.

The potential settlement comes as two of the city’s council members are accused of accepting gifts from the NFL team. The 49ers are proposing a $3.3 million cash payment to Santa Clara to settle the ongoing litigation.

They said the deal would allow the city and the team to go back to a successful public-private partnership that once existed and end wasteful spending on lawyers. But after several hours of a closed-door session Tuesday night, the city council did not take action on the proposed settlement.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Instead, the council members turned their attention to their colleagues.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating Raj Chahal and Karen Hardy for allegedly accepting expensive 49ers football tickets to a game. Despite being under investigation, council member Chahal and Hardy both refused to recuse themselves Tuesday from voting on a settlement with the 49ers.

Harley Davidson’s SF location recovers from pandemic

“Refusing for the council for such a frivolous thing? We were on an operational tour, and the city attorney has issued us a letter, that this was an operational tour, period,” said council member Chahal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Karen Hardy
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Former SF Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum’s wife dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife Cristin Coleman, according to a tweet. The team said Coleman was beloved by the Giants organization as she spent time around the team when Lincecum was a pitcher for the Giants from 2007-2016. “Our deepest condolences go out […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing teen girl reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
KRON4 News

Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#City Council#City Attorney#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
KRON4 News

13-year-old Oakland teen safely located after going missing Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said they have safely located a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. Daisey Lancaster had been last seen Saturday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Alameda. Police said Wednesday that Daisey had been located and is safe. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy