KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
KMOV
Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in St. Louis County early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Dangerous intersection in North County years away from being fixed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A plan to fix one of St. Louis County’s most dangerous intersections is years away from happening, leaving families who lost loved ones on the road concerned their loss won’t be the last. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how multiple people...
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
KMOV
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a car in St. Charles County Thursday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Hunt, 58, attempted to cross the road at Highway 94 just north of Twillman Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Hunt was found dead at the scene by St. Charles City Fire Department.
St. Louis County Police host recruitment event at Olde Towne Donuts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for new recruits. They’re holding a recruitment event Friday morning in order to hire 78 new officers. The event is held in conjunction with Olde Towne Donuts in Fenton. The department is committed to creating...
KMOV
Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis County man and woman charged after baby ingests fentanyl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after a baby girl they were caring for ingested fentanyl, authorities said. Jerome Jones, 22, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Destini McConnell, 21, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, each were charged Aug. 12 with child endangerment-serious physical injury.
O’Fallon Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash in St. Charles County
An O'Fallon man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson “Ultra Limited” driven by 53-year-old Paul W. Atherton of O'Fallon, was on Highway N at Meadow Woods Lanes just before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and Atherton was ejected from the bike.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Newest St. Louis County Dispensary Closes After Attempted Burglary
A month after its grand opening, Cookies dispensary — located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road — has closed its doors temporarily. The move comes after an attempted burglary at the medical marijuana dispensary. Around 5:15 a.m., police reported that the suspects drove a car through the building in an attempt to get inside. No arrests were made, but it is being investigated as a burglary. Extensive damage was done to the property which prompted the closure.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
KMOV
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog. Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.
St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects
ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
Former north county officials accused of stealing more than $600,000
Two former north county officials were arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing $633,000 from the city of Flordell Hills.
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction.
