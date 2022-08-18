A month after its grand opening, Cookies dispensary — located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road — has closed its doors temporarily. The move comes after an attempted burglary at the medical marijuana dispensary. Around 5:15 a.m., police reported that the suspects drove a car through the building in an attempt to get inside. No arrests were made, but it is being investigated as a burglary. Extensive damage was done to the property which prompted the closure.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO