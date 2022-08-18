Read full article on original website
ASU professor to talk about co-authored book during Center for Work and Democracy fall conference. Arizona State University’s Center for Work and Democracy will address that thorny question in its fall conference, to be held inside the Ventana Ballroom of the Memorial Union on the Tempe campus Aug. 26–27.
ASU faculty innovation showcases 3 tech-enabled learning experiences
Faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching, learning. Technology offers new ways to enhance how we learn, work and live, and in keeping with Arizona State University’s philosophy of expanding opportunities with tech, faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching and learning. At...
These women are leading the charge for more diversity in STEM
Nancy Manley latest in series of women heading STEM-related units at ASU. As she grew up in Yugoslavia, Tijana Rajh knew men were OK with her becoming a scientist – as long as she understood there were limits to what she could accomplish. “There was a feeling of, ‘OK,...
New ASU health care administration and policy degree prepares students to improve systems of health
Beginning this fall, students who want to improve the systems, processes and management of health care have a new option to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry. The College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University now offers a fully online undergraduate degree in health care administration and policy, designed for students who want to make a difference in health using the tools of management and application and development of policy.
ASU study: Children’s race-based caring and sharing changes with age
Research analyzes children's sharing behaviors and empathy toward other races, finds differences based on age. According to a Monmouth University poll, seven in 10 Americans say racial discrimination is a big problem. Discrimination affects the economic outcomes, social opportunities and physical health of those who experience it. In a continuing...
Is democracy dying?
