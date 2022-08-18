ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPTV West Palm Beach

'Confusion Corner' in Stuart back with new look

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UItPh_0hLSLwxa00

One of downtown Stuart's most popular attractions is finally back in motion with a new look.

"A huge relief. Great, great relief," said business owner Manuela Bentley.

It's known as "Confusion Corner," a unique set of crossroads where eight streets come together to form one of the most confusing intersections in the U.S.

"Some people call it a rotary, some people call it a roundabout, but I think most people get the 'Confusion Corner' thing," said Patty O' Connell, owner of Gumbo Limbo Gift Shop.

Three weeks ago, the iconic landmark closed because of Brightline's expansion project.

The closure not only caused headaches for drivers but also impacted some bottom lines.

"You definitely saw a lot of people avoiding downtown," said Bentley, owner of Simple Pleasures Bath and Body.

She said she saw a dip in sales of at least 20% because of the closure.

"There was very little foot traffic with 'Confusion Corner' closed, just because everyone in Stuart and the surrounding areas viewed it as so difficult to access," said Bentley.

Gumbo Limbo also felt the costly impacts.

"That’s like the central hub, so to close, it was tough," said O'Connell. "The detours were not easy."

Now that things are back to normal with some new signs and pavement markings, both owners are looking forward to rebounding, especially with their season right around the corner.

"The marking on the road will hopefully make 'Confusion Corner' a little less confusing," said Bentley.

O'Connell welcomes a little bit of confusion after having been without it for the past few weeks.

"We're really happy it’s open," added O'Connell. "That's for sure."

Comments / 7

Related
marlinmag.com

On the Drawing Board: Michael Rybovich and Sons 70

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Now in the design phase from Michael Rybovich & Sons in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is Hull No. 9, a stunning 70-foot sport-fisherman designed and crafted to chase blue marlin every day of the year in comfort and style for a family operation. The extended cockpit will have ample room for anglers and crew to operate, whether fishing light tackle on stand-up or heavy gear from the chair.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Foot Traffic#Gumbo Limbo Gift Shop#Brightline
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | 5728 SE Pinehurst Trail

Celebrate the 𝗝𝗢𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This newer construction home is in a charming, gated community and has tons of features and upgrades including wood look tile floors, large laundry room, impact windows & doors, and plenty of room for a private pool in the backyard!. Canopy...
HOBE SOUND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 22

On Monday, July 25th, 2022, Kenneth Edward Bryant passed away peacefully in his Vero Beach, Florida, home at the age of 73. He was born on December 20th, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Kenneth Milton Bryant and Mary Helen Brosius Bryant. He grew up in Lakeland, Florida, where he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966, and went on to attend Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the US Air Force, serving during the Viet Nam War, and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1975.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy