LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday.

In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian jobs and include recommendations for how to minimize that number.

That report has not been presented. The department has 9,375 sworn employees, despite authorization to have up to about 9,700. The lower-than-authorized levels come as hiring within the department has not kept up with retirements and resignations in recent years. The department also has 2,662 civilian employees.

Only 19 people attended a recent training session to become public safety representatives, who typically perform dispatcher duties, according to the representative. Typically, the department would get “hundreds” of applicants, he said.

The department anticipates seeing an increase in vacant dispatcher positions this year, according to the representative. Currently there are 83 vacancies.

The committee directed the LAPD to report back on what structural changes would be necessary to relieve sworn personnel from having to fulfill civilian duties.

Councilman Joe Buscaino, a former LAPD officer who joined the force in 1997, said hearing the statistics about the dispatchers “pains” him.

“But it also doesn’t surprise me,” Buscaino said. “Today, the law enforcement community both sworn and civilian has been demoralized. They’ve been disrespected by leaders at all levels of government, by posts on social media, by ongoing attacks on our civilian and sworn personnel within the law enforcement community.”

Buscaino said when he joined the LAPD, they were “hiring like crazy.”

“People were excited to join the LAPD on both sides — the civilian and sworn side,” Buscaino said.

HeySoCal

Women still underrepresented in upper ranks of LAPD

Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of female officers in the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where are the police?

Thank you for updating us on the contract negotiations concluding with the Inglewood Police Department. As you may know, the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) is soliciting residents for donations, presumably to continue to fund the members of the city council, as you pointed out in Padilla’s campaign forms.
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
TORRANCE, CA
