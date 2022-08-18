Read full article on original website
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Michigan man who allegedly killed 2-year-old asks judge to release him from jail so he can start job
GLENNIE, MICH. (WWJ) -- After being charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl, a Michigan man asked a judge to release him from jail so he could start his new job. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called to a hospital in Alpena on Friday, July 22, when the young girl was brought in and pronounced dead.
Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident
A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder's family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was "playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head."
JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say
Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Instagram model charged with killing boyfriend after video shows her beating him
Instagram model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, months after the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park. When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who...
Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant
HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
