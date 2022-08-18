Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony.
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! 'It ended with a kiss'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.
3 Ways ‘And Just Like That…’ Could Work Aidan Shaw Back Into the Story That Wouldn’t Be Cliche
'Sex and the City' fans are likely to reconnect with Aidan Shaw soon. They fear his return will be another tired trope. It doesn't have to be.
Laura Dern shares heartbreaking tribute to mourn her 'miracle dog' that passed away: 'We are so grateful for his love'
Laura Dern went onto her Instagram earlier on Saturday to share the announcement that her beloved dog, Jamal, had passed away. The Jurassic Park actress, 55, typed out kind works to relay her heartbreak and sadness over the sudden loss of her 'miracle dog.'. In the photo series, the Academy...
