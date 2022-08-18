ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Firebirds fall to Rampants

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE — The Southern Nash High boys soccer team could not start its season on the right foot Wednesday night, falling 2-1 at J.H. Rose.

Frank Gonzalez scored the lone goal for the 3-A Firebirds of the 2-A/3-A Big East Conference, with the assist coming from Erick Arroyo. Alex Benitez made 11 saves in goal to keep the game tight against the 3-A Rampants of the 3-A/4-A Big Carolina Conference.

The game was tied 1-1 late into the second half, but the Rampants connected on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left to come away with the victory.

The Firebirds will be back in action Monday at Knightdale.

The post Firebirds fall to Rampants first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

