Firebirds fall to Rampants

GREENVILLE — The Southern Nash High boys soccer team could not start its season on the right foot Wednesday night, falling 2-1 at J.H. Rose.

Frank Gonzalez scored the lone goal for the 3-A Firebirds of the 2-A/3-A Big East Conference, with the assist coming from Erick Arroyo. Alex Benitez made 11 saves in goal to keep the game tight against the 3-A Rampants of the 3-A/4-A Big Carolina Conference.

The game was tied 1-1 late into the second half, but the Rampants connected on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left to come away with the victory.

The Firebirds will be back in action Monday at Knightdale.

