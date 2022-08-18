ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Farris & Thomas Student-Athlete of the Week: Bryson Wall, Greenfield School

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWxGl_0hLSKtHC00
Bryson Wall, Greenfield School

Bryson Wall started his senior year and his Greenfield School varsity boys soccer season victoriously last weekend, making him the first Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year.

Bryson anchored the Knights’ defense in posting twin 2-0 shutout wins against Sanford Grace Christian and DASH for an unbeaten start in the Dr. Robert T. Stone Memorial Showcase at Forbes Field.

The son of Rita and Bruce Wall of Elm City, Bryson has a 3.8 GPA at Greenfield, where he is taking Advanced Placement calculus, biology and environmental science. He is a member of Young Life Club and Environmental Club.

Bryson is also a standout basketball and baseball player for the Knights.

He works part-time at Boatwright Insulation in Raleigh as well as for his father’s business. Bryson previously played AAU basketball for Team DBGH of Wilson.

The post Farris & Thomas Student-Athlete of the Week: Bryson Wall, Greenfield School first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Law
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Attorneys#Christian#Advanced Placement#Young Life Club#Aau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy