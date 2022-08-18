Bryson Wall, Greenfield School

Bryson Wall started his senior year and his Greenfield School varsity boys soccer season victoriously last weekend, making him the first Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year.

Bryson anchored the Knights’ defense in posting twin 2-0 shutout wins against Sanford Grace Christian and DASH for an unbeaten start in the Dr. Robert T. Stone Memorial Showcase at Forbes Field.

The son of Rita and Bruce Wall of Elm City, Bryson has a 3.8 GPA at Greenfield, where he is taking Advanced Placement calculus, biology and environmental science. He is a member of Young Life Club and Environmental Club.

Bryson is also a standout basketball and baseball player for the Knights.

He works part-time at Boatwright Insulation in Raleigh as well as for his father’s business. Bryson previously played AAU basketball for Team DBGH of Wilson.

The post Farris & Thomas Student-Athlete of the Week: Bryson Wall, Greenfield School first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .