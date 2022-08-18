ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers claw Warriors in season opener

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
Hunt’s Cesar Garcia battles for a loose ball with Josue Rojo Pacheco, left and Mudian Mustafa. Garcia scored both of the Warriors’ goals in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers Wednesday. Andrew Schnittker | Times

Behind a high-octane attack led by two goals from Christopher Estrada Reyes, the North Johnston High boys soccer team opened its 2022 season in fine fashion Wednesday evening, picking up a 5-2 road win over Hunt.

The Panthers of the 2-A Neuse 6 Conference built a 3-1 lead in the first half before tacking on a pair in the second.

“We really settled in, we settled down and controlled the pace of the game,” said North Johnston head coach Chase Davis. “We played our game and passed well. The biggest thing was our communication. We played as a team. We tried not to be too aggressive up top, settle down and play some in the back and then press up when we felt comfortable with our passes.”

In addition to Reyes’ pair of goals, Juan Arteaga notched a goal and an assist, Chance Davis added a goal and two helpers and Josue Rojo Pacheco scored. Avery Davis made 17 saves in goal.

“We did really well,” Reyes said. “We did good on passing and communicating.”

Cesar Garcia scored both of the goals for the Warriors (0-1-1) of the 3-A Quad County Conference, with Kevin Manriquez assisting on both.

Hunt started the game the way it wanted to, and tied the game at one in the first half before unraveling.

North Johnston’s Christopher Estrada Reyes dribbles up the field during a 5-2 win at Hunt. Reyes scored two goals in the Panthers’ victory Wednesday. Andrew Schnittker | Times

“I thought we started off very strong, we were organized and progressing the ball up through the line,” said Hunt head coach Harrison Lamm. “As the game went on, I think we ran out of gas a little bit. Once the goals came from their end, I think that kind of changed some of us and shook us, and led to a lot of errors where we’re rushing things instead of focusing on keeping it simple and focusing on our technique.”

Just six minutes into the game, Reyes knocked in a rebound inside the 6-yard line, allowing the Panthers to play with the all-important early lead.

“It always helps to go ahead and jump out on a lead,” Chase Davis said. “It takes the pressure off the team. It gets them to settle down so we’re not trying to press so much. So getting that early lead takes a little bit of weight off them, gets a little bit of nerves down. And the pressure and weight of the game settles us down and lets us play that passing game and that control game that we want to play.”

With 19:10 to play in the first half, Hunt knotted the game at 1-all as Garcia blasted a shot home from the top of 18 for his first of the night.

After that, the Warriors seemed to have some momentum, and mounted several quality chances to take the lead. They could not capitalize, however, a mistake that proved fatal.

“I think that’s huge for us,” Lamm said. “If we can take care of at least half the chances we get, it puts a lot of pressure on that other team. It’s the same issue we had in our game yesterday, where we had a ton of chances but we just couldn’t put them in and it unfortunately led to them being able to capitalize on theirs. That’s basically the difference.”

After Hunt’s flurry of chances, the Panthers settled down and regained control of the game. With 6:40 left in the first half, Reyes headed in a corner kick to put the Panthers back in front, and Arteaga fired a shot home from the right side to make it 3-1.

Hunt’s Christian Chavez, right, and North Johnston’s Mudian Mustafa converge on a loose ball during the Panthers’ 5-2 win over the Warriors Wednesday. Andrew Schnittker | Times

Pacheco and Chance Davis added goals in the first 19 minutes of the second half to put North Johnston up 5-1, and Garcia’s second goal capped the scoring with 13:22 to play.

“Catching that early lead helps you settle down and take the pressure off,” Chase Davis said. “The same thing happens when they score and it’s back tied. It’s like the game is back at the beginning. You still get that pressure. You still get that intensity and you’ve got to learn to refocus, settle it back down and get your game back in control so that you can take control of the game.”

The Warriors will visit Rocky Mount, a team they tied 0-0 at home Tuesday, on Monday, Aug. 22, as they look to clean up some of their errors and secure their first win.

“I think defending set pieces is one thing we need to work on,” Lamm said. “Keeping our shape a little bit better, and then continue to build on the foundation of building the ball through the field through each of the lines, so that way we don’t just stick to the long ball and chasing the ball.”

The Panthers will visit Fike as they look to build off an impressive early season win.

“Any coach will say that you’re going to get confidence coming out with a win in your first game of the season,” Chase Davis said. “It really gives you a good idea of who plays with well with each other. It gives you a little bit of confidence, a little bit of a boost that hey, we’ve got a team this year. We can make goals happen, we can score and we can win soccer games.”

Hunt’s Horacio Urrutia races past North Johnston goalkeeper Avery Davis for a scoring opportunity. Andrew Schnittker | Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
