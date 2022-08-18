Read full article on original website
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
kduz.com
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
Next few months critical to increasing Metro Transit ridership
MINNEAPOLIS — The next few months are important for Metro Transit. Drew Kerr, a spokesperson for the agency, says late August and early September is a time of year when typically pick up. “When the Vikings are playing and the Twins are in town and the state fair is...
Late harvest force some apple orchards to push back opening dates
While many apple orchards in Minnesota are opening up for the fall season this weekend, a couple won't be joining them. Minnetonka Orchards in Minnetrista has announced that it's pushing back its opening date by two weeks to Labor Day weekend, while Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't be opening until next Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road
FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
Mitchell Road closed beginning Aug. 24
Mitchell Road between Cove Pointe Road and Pioneer Trail will be closed for about one week, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a city announcement on Friday, the closure will allow crews to rebuild infrastructure for utilities. Detour signs will redirect drivers ahead of the closure. The project timeline is weather dependent and subject to [...]
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
kduz.com
Fatal Crash near Silver Lake
Highway 7 was closed for several hours Thursday because of a fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake. The State Patrol says it’s investigating a double fatality crash that occurred on Highway 7 at about 11am. Names and details have not been released at this time. MNDOT said...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
Highway 62 reopens after truck causes damage to pedestrian bridge
EDINA, Minn. — Drivers in the west metro can once again access the westbound lanes of Highway 62 in Crosstown following an accident that caused the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close it Tuesday. MnDOT posted to social media on Tuesday evening that a pedestrian bridge between Richfield and...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina
The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
