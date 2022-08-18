ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road

FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
FOLEY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Mitchell Road closed beginning Aug. 24

Mitchell Road between Cove Pointe Road and Pioneer Trail will be closed for about one week, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a city announcement on Friday, the closure will allow crews to rebuild infrastructure for utilities. Detour signs will redirect drivers ahead of the closure.  The project timeline is weather dependent and subject to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Crash near Silver Lake

Highway 7 was closed for several hours Thursday because of a fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake. The State Patrol says it’s investigating a double fatality crash that occurred on Highway 7 at about 11am. Names and details have not been released at this time. MNDOT said...
SILVER LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Highway 62 reopens after truck causes damage to pedestrian bridge

EDINA, Minn. — Drivers in the west metro can once again access the westbound lanes of Highway 62 in Crosstown following an accident that caused the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close it Tuesday. MnDOT posted to social media on Tuesday evening that a pedestrian bridge between Richfield and...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
