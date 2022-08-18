Erin Moriarty isn’t even 30 yet, but she’s already been acting for more than half of her life. Her interest in the arts began when she began was in a local theater production of Annie at just 11 years old. Annie’s star power was evident to all who saw her, and it didn’t take her long to realize that acting was something she wanted to take seriously. After high school, she decided to forego college to pursue acting. Some may have thought this was a risky decision, but it ended up paying off for Erin. She has built a successful career in the industry, and she’s looking forward to doing even more. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Erin Moriarty.

