Kait 8
S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party. Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt. The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the...
Kait 8
Middle school student to host lemonade stand cancer benefit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A student at M.D. Williams Middle School in Pocahontas is using her new position to give back to the community. In March 2022, we brought you the story of Madelynn Moffett, a 9-year-old student competing in a national writing competition. Then, in April, her school set up a fake pep rally to surprise her with the news that she was one of 11 winners across the country.
Kait 8
Fallen officer remembered in a special way
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
Kait 8
Holiday spirit a-plenty planned for JoyFest 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The holiday season is already expected to be a joyful one, as a big event for the city of Jonesboro is happening again. JoyFest will be happening at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be plenty to do during the event on Union Street.
whiterivernow.com
Jedediah Bates to welcome BHSC students to new school year
A Pioneer will loom large over Batesville High School Charter students when classes begin Monday. A wood-carving of Jedediah Bates, standing just over 9 feet, has been unveiled just in time for the school year. The carving of Bates, based on the original Pioneer mascot, was created by Oklahoma artist...
Kait 8
Resource officer changes at school district
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A change in officers is in the works in Manila. The Mississippi County Fire, Police, and Safety Committee voted to approve a resource officer for Manila Public Schools at a Thursday afternoon meeting. According to the district’s superintendent, Jason Evers, the district is changing from using...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
Kait 8
Golfers swing for the green to benefit law enforcement, first responders
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – With Thursday being the perfect day to get out and enjoy the outdoors, naturally, it was the perfect day for golf. However, an event at the Paragould Country Club on Aug. 18 wasn’t just an ordinary time for golf. It was the 5th Annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.
Kait 8
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Kait 8
Social media sensation reflects on dating show success
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matthew Wurnig, also known as the “TikTok Bachelor”, hosts 50 Dates in 50 States. His YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers, while his TikTok has over 450,000 followers, with some of his videos having over 10 million views. Wurnig’s views have even surpassed those...
actionnews5.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Councilmember vacates seat
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bobby Long is no longer representing Ward 6 on the Jonesboro City Council. According to the mayor’s office Long did not resign -- but notified the mayor he was leaving town at the end of July. The city said the mayor agreed to pay Long...
Kait 8
Crews recover missing man’s body
LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a missing boater is now over in Lawrence County. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe told Region 8 News crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Morgan had been missing since last Saturday evening. The...
Kait 8
Thieves target Craighead County farmers
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel. Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake email targets students over possible COVID-19 exposure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As college approaches for many at Arkansas State University, the warning to be aware is more important than ever. In the past, students have received emails about job offers and internship availabilities with the intent of stealing information. This year, scammers are looking at a looming...
whiterivernow.com
BPD headquarters might be moving again
The Batesville Police Department may be “on the road again,” that is — moving to another location. The department started back operating out of the former sales office of Stanley Wood Chevrolet, just off North Central Avenue in Batesville. But it wasn’t long until that location proved to be too small. In May 2019, the department then moved to its current location, 51 Industrial Drive — the former home of Dowell Trucking. (Click here for that story from White River Now.)
Kait 8
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
